Roots In The Round review: an evening of sublime music

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 14th Jul 2024, 11:15 BST
Three singer-songwriters, one stage , one sublime night of music and chat - what more can you ask for?

Roots In The Round is the perfect format to showcase different talents, and it worked perfectly at the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy.

Dean Owens, Kirsten Adamson and Matt Joe Gow had only met just before the first date of their mini-Scottish tour, but played as if they’d known each other for years. The informality at the heart of the two sets was as natural as it comes as they added backing vocals and guitar licks to each other’s songs.

Opening with Dean’s exquisite ‘After The Rain; and closing with a three-pronged attack on Tom Petty’s ‘Learning To Fly’ it was a gig packed with gems, and a chance to hear from three very different voices.

Matt Joe Gow, Kirsten Adamson and Dean Owens on stage at the Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy (Pics: Cath Ruane)Matt Joe Gow, Kirsten Adamson and Dean Owens on stage at the Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy (Pics: Cath Ruane)
Matt Joe Gow, Kirsten Adamson and Dean Owens on stage at the Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy (Pics: Cath Ruane)

Owens chose tracks from his desert noir collaborations with Calexico, and went further back in time to his homage to the second city with ‘Raining In Glasgow’ as well as adding backing vocals to some of Adamson’s tracks. Adamson also delivered a lovely moment with her very different interpretation of her late dad, Stuart’s classic rock anthem ‘In A Big Country straight after ‘My Father’s Songs’ - a haunting pairing.

Matt’s enthusiasm and warm personality added so much to the show as he joined in on songs he had only just heard - the New Zealander making a great impression on the audience on his very first visit Scotland.

His own songs also dovetailed perfectly with Dean and Kirsten’s, making for a wonderful night - the sort of gig you could let roll into the early hours while listening with a beer in your hand.

> Roots In The Round concludes at the Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh, on Monday, July 15. Last remaining tickets: https://www.thevoodoorooms.com/events/roots-in-the-round-the-voodoo-rooms-the-ballroom-15-07-2024

