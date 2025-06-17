Royal Highland Show: Cammy Barnes joins line-up for annual event at Ingliston

Opening on Thursday, the Royal Highland Show at Ingliston Showground will bring thousands of visitors to the spectacle before it closes on Sunday.

When I worked at Elmwood College in Cupar it was the highlight of the year for the farming and land fraternity. As an exhibition it has developed over the years from what was initially an agricultural show. These days the craft sales, exhibitors and supermarket trading marquees with cookery and wine demonstrations has made this a family day out beyond expectation.

You will still get the sheep shearing, lumberjacks and grand parade of stock but new visitors are attracted to the live music stage as run by event organisers Farmers Bash.

Tickets are separate or can be combined to the showground areas and there is a VIP area for additional cost. Running for two days June 20 has Mànran, Trail West, Nati Dreddd, The Dangleberries and headlining The Whistlin’ Donkeys. Hailing from County Tyrone, the six-member group have been touring Canada, USA and Dubai with their blend of foot stomping Irish Rock. The Dangleberrys are from Dumfries and have recorded three albums to date. The ten members have guitars, vocals and of course bagpipes and have had great reactions from the shows at Wickerman, Belladrum Tartan Hearts and Loopallu.

Cammy Barnes is on the bill for this year's Royal Highland Show. (Pic: submitted)

Saturday June 21 features Fife’s own Cammy Barnes fresh from his successful single Whiskey Roll.

He came to fame after reaching the semi finals of Britain’s Got Talent leading to number one singles in the singer/songwriter and country iTunes chart. Also on the bill for Saturday are The Tumbling Paddies, The Byrne Brothers, Zach & Maggie and headlining will be Nathan Carter. No stranger to Fife audiences, Nathan rose to fame when he covered Wagon Wheel in 2012. Since then, he has released thirteen studio albums and six live albums becoming arguably Ireland’s number one country singer.

Both days will be hosted by Pat Canavan and tickets from royalhighlandshow.org