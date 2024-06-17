Royal Highland Show: Tide Lines and Peatbog Faeries in live music line-up
Back then the main area of concern was traffic delays especially with the proximity to Edinburgh Airport but these days access has become more streamlined with the partnership with Edinburgh Trams, a shuttle bus every 15 minutes from Ingliston Park & Ride, and bookable on-site parking for 6000 cars.
In addition to the livestock, kids’ zone, home and gift hall, and 1000 exhibitors there are show jumping, BMX riders, live chainsaw carvers and sheep shearing. The music programme has expanded rapidly since the pandemic too with The Show Dance opening at 8:00pm each night until 1:00am on the Thursday and 2:00am on Friday and Saturday although a programme of acts will appear on the free West Stage daily with folk-rock, reggae and swing along with regular Ceilidh sessions.
The big one though is the Royal Highland Hoolie run by Farmers Bash with eight live acts on Friday June 21 and Saturday June 22nd. Headlining Friday will be folk rockers Tide Lines from the Highlands and they will be supported by Trail West, Peatbog Faeries and Nathan Evans.
The latter singer was a postman who uploaded The Wellerman sea shanty on TikTok and gained a global following. This resulted in his single becoming number one in several countries including the UK.
On Saturday Irish Country star Derek Ryan headlines with Lisa McHugh in support along with Scottish accordionist & singer Calum MacPhail. Special guest on the Saturday will be an exclusive performance from Rednex so expect a real Hoolie with the originators of Cotton Eye Joe. The Royal Highland Show runs from today (Thursday) until Sunday June 23.
