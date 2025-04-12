Rumours of Fleetwood Mac unveil two gigs at Fife theatre on 2025 UK tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans of rock legends Fleetwood Mac can look forward to night of their music live on stage in Fife.

Highly-rated tribute act Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, have two gigs at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline as part of a 70-date 2025 tour.

The band are on stage on May 8 and 9 with tickets on sale here.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac have now played to more than two million fans across the globe, as well as achieving a staggering 150 million views to date via YouTube.

Drummer, Allan Cosgrove, said: “We're thrilled to kick-off the 2025 Rumours of Fleetwood Mac UK tour - we’ve taken a fresh look at our stage show to deliver something truly special for fans old and new. Alongside our incredible producers, we've curated what we believe is our best setlist to date — an immersive journey through the decades of Fleetwood Mac’s legendary music.

“From the haunting harmonies to the raw emotion that defined the band’s sound, this year’s performance promises a rich and powerful celebration of their legacy. In 2025, we’re slipping back through the mists of time to honour the earliest roots of Fleetwood Mac with a heartfelt tribute to Peter Green’s classics — songs that laid the foundation for everything that followed.

“We’re also delving deep into the iconic songbooks of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, performing a couple of their poignant swansongs with the reverence and passion they deserve. We always endeavour to try and make the time we spend together with our audiences more than just a concert. We like to think of our show as a ‘thank you’ to Fleetwood Mac. “