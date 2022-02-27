Russian State Ballet banned from Edinburgh Playhouse over Ukraine invasion

The Ambassador Theatre Group, which owns the venue, made the announcement on social media on Saturday stating that “it stands firmly behind the people and nation of Ukraine at this time.”

In a statement the Ambassador Theatre Group continued: “Consequently, the decision has been taken to cancel the forthcoming visit of the Russian State Ballet Company of Siberia to our venues, Edinburgh Playhouse and Bristol Hippodrome, which were scheduled to take place between 3-5 March and 25-26 March respectively.”

The Russian State Ballet had been due to perform at the Playhouse from Thursday 3 to Saturday, March 5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Russian State Ballet Company of Siberia was due to perform at the Edinburgh Playhouse next week but the visit has been shelved after the invasion of Ukraine.

The statement added: “We hope for a swift return to peace and stability in the region.

"We will be in touch with customers who had tickets for these performances and thank them for their patience and understanding."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.