Scots folk band Skelpt set to put an up-and-coming Fife band in the spotlight
The trio will play Lochgelly Centre in April and are keen to support some local talent.
Debbie Kelly, venue manager at Lochgelly, explained: “Here at the centre we love supporting our community and in the spirit of giving opportunities to young local talent, Skelpt have agreed to give a 15-minute opening slot to a local act.
“We’re now spreading the word and putting out an appeal for a young local folk/acoustic music act who’d like this opportunity on April 26.
"If you have 20 minutes of performance-ready material and would like to get in front of a bigger audience in our great venue, please get in touch.”
Skelpt are made up of Euan Johnston, an accomplished folk singer who is passionate in his delivery of songs in both Scots and Gaelic; Iain Anderson, who is one of Scotland’s top fiddle players, and Andrew Gordon, who has been performing live since 1994 and has played all over Scotland as well as in Germany, Denmark, Norway, USA and Canada.
Anyone interested in supporting Skelpt should email [email protected].