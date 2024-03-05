Scots folk band Skelpt set to put an up-and-coming Fife band in the spotlight

Skelpt are looking for a local band to support them during their gig at Lochgelly Centre in April. (Pic: submitted)

The trio will play Lochgelly Centre in April and are keen to support some local talent.

Debbie Kelly, venue manager at Lochgelly, explained: “Here at the centre we love supporting our community and in the spirit of giving opportunities to young local talent, Skelpt have agreed to give a 15-minute opening slot to a local act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re now spreading the word and putting out an appeal for a young local folk/acoustic music act who’d like this opportunity on April 26.

Most Popular

"If you have 20 minutes of performance-ready material and would like to get in front of a bigger audience in our great venue, please get in touch.”

Skelpt are made up of Euan Johnston, an accomplished folk singer who is passionate in his delivery of songs in both Scots and Gaelic; Iain Anderson, who is one of Scotland’s top fiddle players, and Andrew Gordon, who has been performing live since 1994 and has played all over Scotland as well as in Germany, Denmark, Norway, USA and Canada.