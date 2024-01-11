Scottish band GUN set for intimate Fife gig – this is when tickets go on sale
The band are at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline on Saturday, April 27; one of three gigs to tie in with the release of their ninth album, Hombres. It is their first first album of all new music from the group since 2017’s ‘Favourite Pleasures’, which entered the UK official album chart at #16, and features new full-time guitarist, Ruaraidh “Roo” Macfarlane. A single,"Take Me Back Home, is also launched today.Tickets for their Fife gig go on sale from Friday here.
Vocalist Dante Gizzi said: “'Take Me Back Home is a song that encompasses all aspects of obsession and determination. I had a deep fixation with a driving arcade game called Outrun when I was a kid. The track relates with the idea of the high octane intensity and the will to complete the next level, which was always within reach but always out of grasp."
Formed b guitarist Giuliano “Jools” Gizzi, GUN have achieved three UK top 20 albums and eight UK top 40 singles, touring extensively with bands such as he Rolling Stones, The Cult, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bon Jovi, and more.