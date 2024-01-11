Scottish rock band GUN have announced an intimate live gig at a Fife venue - and tickets go on sale this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The band are at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline on Saturday, April 27; one of three gigs to tie in with the release of their ninth album, Hombres. It is their first first album of all new music from the group since 2017’s ‘Favourite Pleasures’, which entered the UK official album chart at #16, and features new full-time guitarist, Ruaraidh “Roo” Macfarlane. A single,"Take Me Back Home, is also launched today.Tickets for their Fife gig go on sale from Friday here.

Vocalist Dante Gizzi said: “'Take Me Back Home is a song that encompasses all aspects of obsession and determination. I had a deep fixation with a driving arcade game called Outrun when I was a kid. The track relates with the idea of the high octane intensity and the will to complete the next level, which was always within reach but always out of grasp."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad