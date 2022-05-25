Scottish band GUN unveil Fife gig after losing Breakout festival slot in Kirkcaldy

They are at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline on September 18 as part of a tour to promote their new album, Calton Songs.

The band were among a host of big names lined up to perform at Breakout in Kirkcaldy this weekend, but the plug was pulled on the three-day festival because of low ticket sales.

The acoustic set will celebrate the band’s career with new interpretations of the songs that made their name.

Scottish band GUN (Pic: John McMurtrie)

GUN first hit the big time with their album Taking On The World in the late 1980s which yielded hits such as Better Days.

The new album title takes its name from the area of Glasgow where the band grew up, and where they still write their music.

Jools Gizzi said, “When the pandemic hit we realised that it was the perfect time to try and counteract the bleakness that was all around.

“It felt like we couldn’t write anything, or of course tour. Out of that darkness came a desire to completely rework these songs that we know the fans love, and bring a different, stripped down vibe.

“Better Days was the first one to get the treatment, and that really brought all our enthusiasm back and relit the creative fires”.

Dante Gizzi added, “It’s ironic that those feelings of negativity led to something so positive, a celebration of our career up to now. It turned into something great.”