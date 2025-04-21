Scottish jazz band set for Fife gig in Langtoun Jazz Spring season

A young Scottish band on a mission to revive early New Orleans jazz are coming to Kirkcaldy for a gig.

Tenement Jazz band are the latest guests of Langtoun Jazz in its 2025 Spring programme , and perform on Saturday, May 3 at St Bryce Kirk with a trip back in time to the early days of New Orleans, when jazz was emerging from the heady multi-cultural stew that was The Big Easy.

The group was formed in early 2018 in Edinburgh, brought together by their shared love of New Orleans music, and comprising musicians from various corners of the capital’s vibrant jazz scene. Their aims are to capture the raw energy and excitement of the early recordings, to find and revive lesser-heard songs and cultivate their own interpretations of these, all in order to captivate experienced jazzers, dancing persons, and uninitiated ears alike. In their brief existence so far they have performed at Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow Jazz Festivals, collaborated with various musicians via their own Cellar Session residency, and performed their own hit show on the Edinburgh Fringe telling the story of the Red Hot Roots of Jazz from turn of the century New Orleans and beyond. In 2022 they won the Scottish Jazz Album of the Year award.