Scottish performer Louise Quinn’s new video to promote single When I Look At You
This is a new single from Louise who is best known for her successful stage and band work. A Band Called Quinn was founded by Louise with producer Bal Cooke and had immediate success when DIY was featured in The Royals TV series which featured Elizabeth Hurley and Joan Collins.
The band became a Fringe sensation in 2012 with their multimedia production Biding Time (remix) with director Ben Harrison which went on to tour the UK in 2014 and took it to a Brazilian festival the following year. Since then, several band tracks have appeared on several TV series.
For the new single Louise contacted long term collaborator and film maker Uisdean Murray to produce a video for her new single for her Gates Of Life project.
Born during lockdown this was a coming together with DJ/producer Scott Fraser, French musician Kid Loco, and New York film director Tim Saccenti. Together with musicians Finlay MacDonald & Yoad Nevo they produce a fusion of electronica with folk overtones. So, with five musicians over four cities, three time zones and two continents the single becomes available this week via Last Night In Glasgow. The video was filmed at Battlefield in south Glasgow and the superbly shot mini movie gives a nod to the classic film Scarface with Finlay MacDonald playing the Tony Montana part, originally Al Pacino while Louise plays Elvira Hancock as played by Michelle Pfieffer in the movie. Local grocers Ali Bros and the Common Ground community café both feature.
The new single will feature two versions of the When I Look At You song as producers Finlay MacDonald and Kid Loco create their own signature mixes. Later this summer Gates Of Life II is planned as a vinyl LP containing three digital EPs from the project.
