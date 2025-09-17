Self Esteem, Usher Hall: part gig, part theatre, one stunning, exuberant show

The band had long since left the stage and a party was still going on in the Usher Hall as huge numbers carried on dancing to her farewell soundtrack. They would have boogied all night, such was the exuberance in the room.

This was no ordinary gig. Rebecca Lucy Taylor is no ordinary singer, writer or performer. She sits at the heart of a stunning ensemble for this show which is part gig, part theatre, and which is an absolute triumph.

You sensed every line from every song resonating as it rippled across the venue; a glorious, uplifting, powerful testimony that raged with determination, soared with heart and soul, and yet still displayed raw fragility. That is down to Taylor’s incredible songwriting. Prioritise Pleasure, her 2021 chimed with so many, and her most recent release, A Complicated Woman, takes her to a whole new level.

Lyrics such as ‘if I'm so empowered, why am I such a coward’ cut deep’ - there are cathartic moments across this set as the songs soar and the audience bellows out every single four-letter word with a sense of absolute defiance and celebration. They sang as one.

It was a coming together of singer, ensemble and audience, and for 80 minutes we witnessed something very, very special.

The buzz started with support act, the irrepressible Moonchild Sanelly, whose future ghetto funk sound generated a buzz few opening acts ever manage. If her enthusiasm could be bottled and shared, the world would be a much happier place. She returned to join Self Esteem for In Plain Sight one of several standout moments in a set which showcased a brilliant The Curse, a vibrant 69, and a celebratory Cheers To Me.

From the opening number when the ensemble donned outfits from the Handmaids Tail - Gilead a Go-Go - and opened with the striking, soul bearing monologue I Do And I Don’t Care, to the finale of The Deep Blue Okay, which brought things full circle, this was a showcase from one of the most original talents around.

The love between band and to, and from, the audience was palpable. For many this was a cathartic experience - one they will savour for a long time to come.

There really is no-one quite like Rebecca Lucy Taylor.