The band has unveiled ‘Take It Or Leave It’ today (March 3) ahead of a brand new EP ‘U Serious Boi?!’ this Spring.

They also have an extensive UK tour in April and May which kicks off in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new single is a neat balance between jangling Britpop sensibilities and sticky late-night ‘80s-inspired grooves.

Shambolics on stage at the Royal Highland Showground

Most Popular

Darren Forbes, singer, said: “We wanted to write a tune with a bit more of a groove and a bit more space. This track has a summery feel to it.

“When we wrote it we already had the chorus and bassline and just worked the chords around that. The lyrics are pretty much about someone who is making an effort with someone but getting none back, and they’re pretty much just saying: ‘take it or leave it’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the latest song to be taken from Shambolics new EP – their debut release on Scruff of the Neck Records.