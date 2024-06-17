Silverburn Festival: weekend of live music as Fife festival extends over two days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The stage is set for two days of live music as Silverburn Festival gets underway this month.

Leven’s long-established event will spotlight more than 25 bands from across Fife and beyond.

The music starts on Friday, June 21 at 5:00pm followed by a full day of bands performing on two stages on Saturday 22nd which has already sold out. Some weekend passes remain and if they aren’t all snapped up, they will be released on the day. For ticket updates please check here.

First staged in 2015, it has become a key event in the area’s summer calendar, and one that can reach a wider audience thanks to the launch of Levenmouth’s Rail Link. Its core fan base remains very local, but with bands now coming from Edinburgh and Glasgow, it is certainly on the festival map.

The Long Road (Pic: Cath Ruane)

For organiser James Young, the countdown to the gates opening is well underway.

“The festival has gone very well. We have two stages now and will alternate bands so music fans can see them all. Most are from Fife but we have some from Edinburgh and Glasgow.” he said. “We are reaching out to bands across Scotland.”

This year’s headliners, the Mickey 9s come from Glasgow with a reputation as a great festival band - “they don’t play in Fife often so it is a gem for music fans here” - while Porkpie are in town for their only summer gig in Fife.

The line-up also brings rising young Kirkcaldy band Permacrisis full circle. They played their first ever show at last year’s Silverburn Festival and have since gigged across the country. They are joined by the Beautiful Trainwreck Show, Voodoo Pilots, Mosaics, Bohemian Monk Machine, The Long Road, We Cry Wolf and prog rock specialists The Wizards of Progg, Fife-and Dundee five-piece outfit Got Got Need, and Largo rock legends Astral Suns.

The Beautiful Trainwreck Show on stage at the Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy (pic: Cath Ruane)

The festival will be hosted by Collette Burns who hosts the Letty Rock Show on K107FM, and who has showcased many of the bands on her radio show.

“When I was asked to host Silverburn I was delighted,” she said. “There is so much going on this year and so many great bands to see.”

The recent opening of the town’s rail link is also helping to put the event on the map - and making it easier for fans to travel as there is no parking on site.

Shuttle buses from Leven Bus Station will bring visitors to the site, with the event ending in time to catch the last trains out of Leven. Music fans can also walk to the park from the town centre or grab a local taxi..

Collette Burns will host the bands on stage

“The opening of the Levenmouth rail link means we can reach a much wider audience,” said James. “It is a great addition for the area. You can come here and make the last train home. It has really opened up things. Our audience is primarily local - we have a lot of regulars - but this means we can reach a much wider audience.”