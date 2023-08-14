Kirsty Baird BEM brings her Sing in the City choir to Glenrothes, starting on Monday, September 18. It will run from 7:00pm to 9:00pm at the YMCA on North Street and is a fabulous opportunity for people to be part of it from the very beginning.

Sing In The City choirs already run in Fife - there is a Monday morning group in Dalgety Bay, a Monday evening session in Kirkcaldy, and Thursdays in Dufermline.

And, post-pandemic, choirs are seen as great ways to re-connect with people and enjoy the positive benefits on our mental health that music offers. The choirs have also raised over £160,000 for Scottish charities in the last 12 years and community is at the heart of everything we do.