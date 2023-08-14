Sing In The City choir launches in Fife town with open invite to join
Kirsty Baird BEM brings her Sing in the City choir to Glenrothes, starting on Monday, September 18. It will run from 7:00pm to 9:00pm at the YMCA on North Street and is a fabulous opportunity for people to be part of it from the very beginning.
Sing In The City choirs already run in Fife - there is a Monday morning group in Dalgety Bay, a Monday evening session in Kirkcaldy, and Thursdays in Dufermline.
And, post-pandemic, choirs are seen as great ways to re-connect with people and enjoy the positive benefits on our mental health that music offers. The choirs have also raised over £160,000 for Scottish charities in the last 12 years and community is at the heart of everything we do.
A free trial is offered on the first night - e email [email protected]