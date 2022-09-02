Singer-songwriter Adam Holmes will perform a Neuk Nights gig

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His performance on Thursday, September 15, has been added to Neuk Nights’ line-up, a series of events in the beautiful, underused halls in the East Neuk.

Adam is hailed as one of Scotland’s finest singer-songwriters. With four critically acclaimed albums under his belt, the inimitable performer has cast an impressive shadow across the UK folk scene in recent years.

Having gained numerous Scottish Album of the Year nominations and a BBC Radio 2 Folk Award nomination, Adam’s lyricism and musicality continues to shine bright across the Scottish musical landscape.

Singer-songwriter Adam Holmes, a star of the roots music scene, will play Earlsferry Town Hall on Thursday, September 15.

Adam’s masterful songwriting and his unique voice has seen him work with the likes of Eddi Reader, Karine Polwart, Aidan Moffat, Anaïs Mitchell, and Graham Coxon, to name a few.

His show will be a fantastic opportunity to see one of the brightest rising stars on the UK roots music scene play the Earlsferry stage.

Adam said: “It’s been a long time coming but I am really looking forward to getting back out on the road with Scotland on Tour.

"Playing to audiences in places like Earlsferry will be extra special as venues such as this aren’t usually part of my typical touring circuit. It will make each gig even more unique as it is a whole new experience in each location.”

Mel Ibbotson, from Neuk Nights, added: “We’re so excited to have Adam Holmes continue our Neuk Nights live music line-up. He sounds like the perfect artist to play in the very beautiful community-owned Earlsferry Hall. We can’t wait!”

Scotland on Tour is taking place over a period of 12 months until April next year.

The initiative is supporting the creation of hundreds of concerts and performances at much-loved arts centres, town halls and community venues across Scotland.

More than 120 artists are performing at more than 100 venues across the country as part of the initiative, with rock, pop, jazz, classical, folk, trad and acoustic genres all being showcased.