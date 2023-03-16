News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
41 minutes ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
46 minutes ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
47 minutes ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever
15 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
16 hours ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers

Sit down and enjoy a night of music in Fife - and it's free!

The St Andrews and Fife Community Orchestra (StAFCO), in association with the Rotary Club of St Andrews and Scottish Chamber Orchestra, are warming up for their 2023 Spring Concert.

By John A. MacInnes
Published 16th Mar 2023, 08:24 GMT- 1 min read
St Andrews and Fife Community Orchestra are performing their Spring Concert
St Andrews and Fife Community Orchestra are performing their Spring Concert
St Andrews and Fife Community Orchestra are performing their Spring Concert

Conducted by Gillian Craig, the orchestra is open to players of all ages and abilities which places an emphasis on the joy of creating music, rather than skill level.

StAFCO are delighted to be joined by renowned soloist and SCO Principal Flute, André Cebrián for a programme featuring Bizet, Borne, and Tchaikovsky.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The concert takes place on Wednesday, April 5, at 7pm in Holy Trinity Church, St Andrews.

Admission is free, with a retiring charity collection.

FifeSt AndrewsRotary Club