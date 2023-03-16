Sit down and enjoy a night of music in Fife - and it's free!
The St Andrews and Fife Community Orchestra (StAFCO), in association with the Rotary Club of St Andrews and Scottish Chamber Orchestra, are warming up for their 2023 Spring Concert.
Conducted by Gillian Craig, the orchestra is open to players of all ages and abilities which places an emphasis on the joy of creating music, rather than skill level.
StAFCO are delighted to be joined by renowned soloist and SCO Principal Flute, André Cebrián for a programme featuring Bizet, Borne, and Tchaikovsky.
The concert takes place on Wednesday, April 5, at 7pm in Holy Trinity Church, St Andrews.
Admission is free, with a retiring charity collection.