The gospel album comes after his first series of works in the same style - 2018’s Bible of Love

Snoop Dogg has revealed his next album is set to be a second gospel work.

Titled Altar Call, the album is a tribute to the teachings learned from his late mother, Beverly Tate.

The album is set to feature 21 tracks and collaborations including one with actor Jamie Foxx

Snoop Dogg has announced plans to release a new gospel album later this month, following up on his 2018 album, Bible of Love .

In an Instagram announcement, Snoop (born Cordozar Calvin Broadus Jr.) revealed that the album is set to drop through Death Row Records on April 27.

He teased the album's style, stating: “You heard it first. A gospel album, April 27. God is good. Won’t he do it?”

The 21-track album will feature collaborations with artists including Jamie Foxx , Denaun Porter, Charlie Bereal, and October London.

Titled Altar Call, the album is a tribute to Snoop’s mother, Beverly Tate , who died in 2021. Her image will be featured as the album's artwork. In a recent interview with Okayplayer , Snoop explained that Tate’s spirit “will forever live” within him and that the album is a “reflection” of the lessons she taught him: “To use my voice and my platform to spread love and heal the world. Just another chapter out of the Bible of Love.”

While Bible of Love topped the US Top Gospel Albums Chart , it peaked at number 148 on the US Billboard 200 and received mixed reviews.

More recently, the rapper came under fire for performing at a celebration of Donald Trump becoming the US president, losing a vast amount of followers on social media after the Crypto Ball took place.

Snoop responded to the allegations of ‘selling out’ by stating on social media: “Y'all can't hate enough I love too much. Get your life right stop worrying about mine. I'm cool, I'm together."

