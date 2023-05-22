Still fronted by Kirk Brandon, they have had various line ups over the years since forming in London in 1982 with bass player Stan Stammers. They have had ten chart entries but with only one reaching the Top 20 that being Never Take Me Alive. In their first year they joined Radio One DJ John Peel for a session and two years later their second album One Eyed Jacks reached number 22 in the UK charts as they became better known a live act rather than recording stars - having said that the next two albums World Service in 1987 and Outland (1987) both hit the UK Top 20.