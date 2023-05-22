Spear Of Destiny's 40th anniversary tour comes to Fife venue
It is, amazingly, 40 years since Spear Of Destiny were formed after the demise of Theatre Of Hate and to celebrate, they are undertaking a UK tour and some dates have Big Country headlining.
Still fronted by Kirk Brandon, they have had various line ups over the years since forming in London in 1982 with bass player Stan Stammers. They have had ten chart entries but with only one reaching the Top 20 that being Never Take Me Alive. In their first year they joined Radio One DJ John Peel for a session and two years later their second album One Eyed Jacks reached number 22 in the UK charts as they became better known a live act rather than recording stars - having said that the next two albums World Service in 1987 and Outland (1987) both hit the UK Top 20.
After a period of inactivity Brandon came back in 2003 with the Morning Star album then followed this with Loadestone and Imperial Prototype. With the anniversary coming up he supervised the back catalogue reissues and sold out shows at Oran Mor Glasgow and the 100 Club in London as well as a return to festival slots.
A new album released now called Ghost Population has fourteen new songs written by him and released through their own Eastersnow Records with Code 7 Distribution. The current tour line up has Adrian Portas on guitar, Craig Adams on bass, Phil Martini on drums with Clive Osborne on sax and Steve Allen-Jones on keys. The tour ends on Sunday June 4 at PJ Molloys Dunfermline with special guests and a promised party atmosphere.