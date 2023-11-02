Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Swilcan Singers, a well known St Andrews ladies choir, met recently in Rufflets Hotel for the formal winding up - a happy but also poignant event.

Three local charities each received donations of £1,020 as it called time after 15 years; CHAS (Rachel House); Families First, St Andrews; Operation Heart Start, St Andrews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The choir, formed from members of the Haydays Choir at the Byre Theatre in 2008, was originally conducted by St Andrean Janice Stewart, a well-known local primary teacher. Through its performances, it donated to various charities, most substantially to Motor Neuron Disease.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photograph: front row 5th from left: Neryl Malcomson, Families First; Joyce McIver, conductor; Kirsty Hastie, Operation Heart Start; Fiona Young, CHAS, Rachel House.(Pic: submitted)

Most Popular

In January 2019 choir member and former music teacher Joyce McIver took over as conductor having previously led it on occasions when Janice was unavailable. Donations to charities continued including Rymonth House, St Andrews and Chest Heart and Stroke, Scotland, in May 2022, after a very successful sell-out concert held in St Andrews Bowling Club. which proved to be choir's final performance. Due to health issues, Joyce had to retire and sadly soon after that the choir disbanded.