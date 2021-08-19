St Andrews Heritage Museum launches survey to shape re-development plans

Museum seeks your help with survey

The venue at 12 North Street is set in a charming 17th century house and garden, a stone’s throw from St Andrews Cathedral and St Andrews Castle.

Operated by St Andrews Preservation Trust, it is located in the oldest settlement of the university town and is one of the earliest domestic dwellings in the area.

Focusing on the story of the town and its people from circa 1800, it is unique.

Its displays showcase social, working and domestic life in St Andrews through fascinating objects that have been gifted by the public and trust members for over 60 years.

The proposed redevelopment will be the biggest transformation of the museum since it opened almost 40 years ago.

Long-term sustainability is at the heart of the project.

Sam Walker, museum manager and curator commented: “Over the years various improvements have been made.

"As we approach our 40th year we must take a more holistic view to be sustainable in our activities and better respond to local needs.

"The proposed plans have been shaped over the last two years and are largely based on feedback from visitors and volunteers.

"To make further progress, I would love to hear from local people, whether they have visited the museum or not, to find out what kind of activities they would like to see.”

The plans seek to address long-standing challenges around financial and environmental sustainability, visitor facilities and accessibility to the historic building, alongside creating new exhibition and event spaces.