St Andrews Organ Week strikes a chord with local and international musicians

Polish/German organist Szymon Jakubowski will perform an all-improvised concert at the Laidlaw Music Centre,

Now in its 44th year, the organ week offers amateur and young participants a richly nourishing and inspiring programme of learning, music making and performance.

Events will take place at the University of St Andrews Laidlaw Music Centre from Sunday, July 28 to Thursday, August 1.

An intensive daily schedule of individual lessons, workshops, presentations and concerts will be delivered by an acclaimed international faculty led by Martin Schmeding, Professor of Organ at the Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy University of Music in Leipzig, Visiting Guest Professor at Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, and one of the most celebrated German organists of his generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The faculty also includes some of Europe’s most gifted younger players and teachers, representing Spain, Lithuania, Scotland, Poland and Ireland.

St Andrews Organ Week 2024 will explore four centuries of international cross-pollination and influence across different organ traditions. This year’s programme includes an improvisation course, led by Szymon Jakubowski, based on the partimento method common to the education of European musicians in the 17th, 18th, and early 19th centuries.

An important aspect of St Andrews Organ Week is its series of public concerts, which profile both guest organists and local instruments.

On Monday, July 29, award-winning organists Steven McIntyre (Scotland) and Mona Hartmann (Germany) will share a virtuosic programme to mark the 50th anniversary of the Gregor Hradetzky organ in St Salvator's Chapel. This will include both 20th century works and music performed by Geraint Jones at the organ's opening in 1974.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, July 30, Martin Schmeding will bring his extraordinary energy and passion for the organ to a celebrity recital at the Caird Hall in Dundee in a concert, jointly promoted with Leisure & Culture Dundee, on the famous 1923 Harrison & Harrison concert organ. Schmeding's programme will include symphonic German music by Max Reger and Julius Reubke.

On Wednesday, July 31, Polish/German organist Szymon Jakubowski will perform an all-improvised concert at the Laidlaw Music Centre, featuring both piano and the Centre's historic 1868 T.C. Lewis organ.

Finally, on Thursday, August 1, a concert by young Spanish organist Víctor Baena and Dutch violinist Lisette Carlebur will bring attention to the remarkable August Gern organ at Leven Parish Church. Gern, born in Berlin in 1837, emigrated first to Paris where he became Contre-Maître in the workshop of Aristide Cavaillé-Coll, the most celebrated of all 19th century organ builders. In 1866 Gern moved to London, where he founded his own organ-building business. The August Gern organ in Leven Parish Church was built in 1884, and is one of the best-preserved examples of rare pipe organs in Scotland.

Chris Bragg, artistic director, said: “It's always a thrill to be able to welcome organists of all ages who share such a passion for the instrument, and to be able to present concerts by such outstanding international performers on our organs here in Fife and Tayside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At a time when so many organs are threatened by church closures, it gives us a rare opportunity to celebrate the organ in Scotland and, in particular, special survivals such as that at Leven."