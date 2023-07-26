Originally from New Haven, Connecticut, he is well-known for devising and delivering inspiring workshops to poetry lovers of all ages across the globe. - and his experience in engaging audiences across a range of platforms through entertaining and accessible events will stand him well as work begins on its 2024 festival.

Ryan will be responsible for delivering strategic thinking and creative vision while maintaining StAnza's international reputation.

Hhe said: “It's an honour to be a part of this renowned festival, and I can't wait to collaborate with talented poets, artists, and the StAnza team to create unforgettable poetic experiences."

Ryan Van Winkle has been announced as StAnza Poetry Festival's new artistic director. (Pic: Submitted)

As a member of Highlight Arts, Ryan has organised festivals and translation workshops in Syria, Pakistan and Iraq, leading him to co-edit two anthologies. He is also the author of two award-winning poetry collections, and a skilled performer.

The first ‘reader in residence’ at the Scottish Poetry Library, Ryan is the current writer in residence at the University of Edinburgh and the schools writer in residence for Edinburgh International Book Festival's Citizen project.

Peggy Hughes, co-chair of StAnza, said, "Ryan’s vision and energy combined with his extensive experience within the poetry sector and across events are the ideal combination for leading the festival into this next chapter. We know StAnza is in very capable hands and can't wait to see how Ryan develops the festival to continue inspiring and delighting our audience."