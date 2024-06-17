Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood’s Fife concert unveiled as finale to his tour as a singer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood has announced a live show in Fife where he will showcase his vocal talents rather than his dancing skills.

The stalwart of the hit BBC show has just released his debut solo album, Revelations: Songs Boys Don’t Sing, and his tour brings him to the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on Saturday, June 28 in 2025 - and tickets are on sale now. His 53-date UK tour will actually finish at the west Fife venue, and he promises a night of big songs, glamour and tall tales.

He has dropped a teaser for the album with the release of his version of Dame shirley Bassey’s classic ‘This Is My Life.’

His album includes songs such as ‘Don’t Rain On My Parade’ from Funny Girl, ‘On My Own’ from Les Miserables and ‘Little Girls’ from Annie, a song that he has sung in many productions playing Miss Hannigan.

Craig Revel Horwood's tour will culminate with a concert in Fife (Pic: Westway Music)

Craig said: “I am thrilled to announce the release of my debut album! It's a momentous occasion for me, and I can't wait to share the songs I've carefully chosen. Each track on the album is traditionally associated with female singers, which presented a delightful challenge. I embraced this opportunity to record these songs, knowing that it might be my only chance to give them my own interpretation.

“Throughout my musical journey, I've had the privilege of performing as both a dancer and a singer in numerous musicals. However, this album holds a special place in my heart as I've had the opportunity to select songs that truly resonate with me.”