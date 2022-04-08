Edinburgh-based singer-songwriter Kirsten Adamson has teamed up with some of the UK’s finest folk and Americana singers for her version of ‘Peace In Our Time’ in aid of War Child.

The song was written by Fifer Stuart and originally released in 198 on Big Country’ third album.

Kirsten’s version is released on Moday,April 11 - on what would have been Stuart’s 64th birthday.

This new version features Kirsten on lead vocals, backed by luminaries including Karen Matheson from Capercaillie, Dean Owens, Jill Jackson, Dave Burn, Lisa Rigby, Dan Raza, Emily Smith, Paul Gilbody and Jason McNiff.

The video features children who mime the words tpo the song.

Those who took part were friends who responded to Kirsten’s appeal, creating a poignant and pointed rendition of the Big Country classic.

Kirsten Adamson

Kirsten said: ““Half of Ukraine's children have now fled the country. more more than 5 million Syrian children are in need of humanitarian assistance and more than 12 million children in Yemen are in danger from war, disease and hunger.

“Feeling helpless and overcome with sadness, especially as I watched my own young son, I wanted to raise money to help these children in any way I could.

“I put a call for action on my social media pages for people to help out and take part in the video, and was overwhelmed by the response.”

Hope Hendry in the video for Kirsten Adamson's cover of Peace In Our Time

Kirsten chose War Child as the charity is working directly with children who are living through terrifying conflicts, offering them safe spaces and delivering life-changing services and support.

Kirsten has forged her own musical path, and was the vocalist and keyboard player for indie-folkers Aberfeldy, before fronting country rockers The Gillyflowers and, more recently, half of alt-country duo The Marriage who were one of the bands which took part in a celebration of Johnny Cash’s family links to Fife in March 2020 - one of the last gigs stated in Scotland before lockdown.

Her second solo album, Landing Place is scheduled for release in the autumn.