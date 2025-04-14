Stunning acapella is a fitting finale for legendary Marianne Faithful

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Looking back to the Carnaby Street idealism of the 1960s it can be said that even before the images of Twiggy, one young lady made headlines, became a pop star, made movies, and had a rock star front man for her boyfriend.

She was Marianne Faithful who at 17 had met the Rolling Stones at a party in 1964, signed a record deal with their manager Andrew Loog Oldham and released her first two albums simultaneously, ironically 60 years ago this week, while the single As Tears Go By as written by Jagger and Richards became a chart hit.

Further hits followed like This Little Bird and Come And Stay With Me, and by 1966 Mick Jagger certainly did. It was said that John Lennon wrote, ‘And Your Bird Can Sing’ about their relationship which lasted until 1970 when it was reported that she was anorexic, homeless and addicted to heroin. For those four years though they were the Swinging London society set, and it was reported that she was having Mick’s baby when she miscarried at seven months.

Her career continued though and her most critically acclaimed album Broken English was released in 1979 along with the single The Ballad Of Lucy Jordan. In 2011 her 18th studio album Horses And High Heels was followed by an extensive tour and even last year at the age of 77 was working on new songs.

Marianne Faithul (Pic: James-Robjant)

Last weekend was Record Store Day whereby special vinyl releases are made in limited quantities and for Marianne, ahead of a June EP release a special vinyl record was issued. So, in Links Market week She Moved Thru’ The Fair is her new single this week, an accapella yet stunning version that will haunt you. The four track EP will be digitally released on June 6th and will contain Burning Moonlight as the title track. As Marianne passed away in January of this year this will be her final bow.