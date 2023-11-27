Swingin' Christmas celebration planned with Glenn Macnamara at Kirkcaldy's Old Kirk

There will be a swinging celebration as Glenn Macnamara and The Eliot Murray Big Band bring holiday cheer to Kirkcaldy’s Old Kirk this December.

Glenn Macnamara will return to the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy in December.

The festive extravaganza on Friday, December 22 will give the audience the chance to immerse themselves in the magic of the season with timeless big band Christmas classics like ‘Let It Snow’, ‘Winter Wonderland’ and ‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’.

And the historic ambiance of the Old Kirk will provide a unique backdrop, adding to the enchantment of the festive musical experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will showcase local talents, featuring special guest renowned singers Ronnie Curran and Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society member Deirdre Macfarlane.

Most Popular

Born and bred in Kirkcaldy, Glenn Macnamara has captivated audiences worldwide, from London’s West End to the iconic Broadway stages of New York. His return to his hometown promises an unforgettable evening filled with the magic of Christmas and the brilliance of big band music.