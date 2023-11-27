Swingin' Christmas celebration planned with Glenn Macnamara at Kirkcaldy's Old Kirk
The festive extravaganza on Friday, December 22 will give the audience the chance to immerse themselves in the magic of the season with timeless big band Christmas classics like ‘Let It Snow’, ‘Winter Wonderland’ and ‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’.
And the historic ambiance of the Old Kirk will provide a unique backdrop, adding to the enchantment of the festive musical experience.
The event will showcase local talents, featuring special guest renowned singers Ronnie Curran and Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society member Deirdre Macfarlane.
Born and bred in Kirkcaldy, Glenn Macnamara has captivated audiences worldwide, from London’s West End to the iconic Broadway stages of New York. His return to his hometown promises an unforgettable evening filled with the magic of Christmas and the brilliance of big band music.
Tickets for the extravaganza, which takes place at 7.30pm on December 22, are available now priced £18 from http://tickets.GlennMacnamara.co.uk or from The Heritage Bar on Kirkcaldy’s High Street.