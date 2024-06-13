Taylor Swift tribute show at Fife holiday park hot on heels of buzz of her Scottish concerts
Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn is hosting tribute act, Totally Taylor, on August 11, with tickets at £15 substantially cheaper than the global star’s prices for her three Murrayfield shows. Youngsters under 1£6 will pay just £10. Doors open at 3.15pm, with the event starting at 4.00pm. Further details on Facebook and at www.pettycur.co.uk.
The act is billed as the UK’s number one Taylor Swift tribute and features all her classic songs.
“We are delighted to announce this exciting tribute gig which is bound to be one of our most popular yet,” said Janet Murray, general manager. “Totally Taylor comes to us highly recommended and will deliver a thrilling journey through her unparalleled chart-topping catalogue. There’s also a meet and greet at the end which will delight young fans.
“We have seen the amazing costumes Totally Taylor wears, and they are exact replicas. She, and her fellow performers, exude the essence of Swift's persona, captivating audiences with their high-energy stage presence and breath-taking live vocals.”
