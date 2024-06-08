Taylor Swift tribute show set to take centre stage at Fife theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taylor Swift fans in Fife can get more of their idol’s music with a special tribute show at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline later this year.

It is the venue for Taylormania - a tribute show to the global icon. It takes place on October 12, and tickets are on sale now here.

The show stars Katy Ellis, a self obsessed Swiftie who fronts her own band for an evening of Swift’s classic songs.including ; Shake It Off, Blank Space, Love Story, and You Belong With Me and many, many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...