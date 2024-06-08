Taylor Swift tribute show set to take centre stage at Fife theatre
Taylor Swift fans in Fife can get more of their idol’s music with a special tribute show at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline later this year.
It is the venue for Taylormania - a tribute show to the global icon. It takes place on October 12, and tickets are on sale now here.
The show stars Katy Ellis, a self obsessed Swiftie who fronts her own band for an evening of Swift’s classic songs.including ; Shake It Off, Blank Space, Love Story, and You Belong With Me and many, many more.
