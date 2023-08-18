Tea and tunes in new series of informal concerts at Kirkcaldy church
The Live Music Now Scotland events offer informal concerts featuring some of Scotland’s most talented young professional musicians, followed by a chance to meet the artists over a cuppa.
Four ensembles are coming to the venue, starting with Sophie Rocks, classical harpist, on Wednesday, August 30.
She is followed by Rosie & Anna, soprano/piano on September 27; the Maxwell Lightbody Smith Trio, jazz trio on October 25, and Amy Laurenson/Miquel Giráo, trad piano/guitar on November 29.
Carol Main MBE, Live Music Now Scotland Director, said: “After the amazing success of our first ever Tea & Tunes series of performances last autumn, we are delighted to be back at the Old Kirk this year.
“The chance for people, especially older people living in social isolation, to come together and share in the joy of music with others, is something that is becoming more important than ever in post-pandemic society.“Bringing four more ensembles of outstanding young professional talent to Kirkcaldy audiences, who we know will welcome them with genuine warmth and appreciation, is extremely exciting for Live Music Now Scotland as we also replicate and develop this initiative in other parts of Scotland.”Rosemary Potter of The Old Kirk said: “We hope that these more relaxed events will suit some of our audience members who could find a longer, more formal situation a little stressful or off-putting – but all are very welcome to hear this first-class music.”