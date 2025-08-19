Tea & Tunes return to Kirkcaldy church with music and chat

The popular Wednesday afternoon ‘Tea & Tunes’ concerts return to Kirkdaldy’s Old Kirk this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They feature performances given by outstandingly talented young musicians followed by a cuppa and cake and the chance to meet and chat with them.

On Wednesday, August 27, the kirk hosts the JKL Duo for an afternoon concert starting at 2.30pm. Their music spans Celtic, world, jazz and classical. Expect a vibrant mix from Kerry Lynch (flute, whistle, bodhrán) and Jacopo Lazzaretti on classical guitar.Their first album .‘The International Poet’ pays homage to Scotland’s national bard Robert Burns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry is free, supported by Scops Arts Trust and Live Music Now Scotland but donations are welcomed to contribute to the continuing series

Tea & Tunes return to the Old Kirk (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Rosemary Potter, chairperson of Kirkcaldy Old Kirk Trust, said:"We're delighted that with the support 'Tea and Tunes' receives, we are able to host this event on the last Wednesday of the next four months. Each young group is refreshingly, excitingly, different but all to be enjoyed!"

On Saturday, August 30 at midday the kirk has an organ recital with Callum McLeod.

Now retired, he taught music in Fife for 35 years, with many of his pupils going on to become professional musicians. He now plays as accompanist for East Fife Male Voice Choir, and on occasions composed music for plays, most notably for the Byre Theatre in St Andrews

Entry is by donation - £10 is a suggested minimum. After the recital a light buffet lunch will be available for those who can stay and chat with Callum.