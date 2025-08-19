Tea & Tunes return to Kirkcaldy church with music and chat

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 19th Aug 2025, 08:41 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 08:42 BST
The popular Wednesday afternoon ‘Tea & Tunes’ concerts return to Kirkdaldy’s Old Kirk this month.

They feature performances given by outstandingly talented young musicians followed by a cuppa and cake and the chance to meet and chat with them.

On Wednesday, August 27, the kirk hosts the JKL Duo for an afternoon concert starting at 2.30pm. Their music spans Celtic, world, jazz and classical. Expect a vibrant mix from Kerry Lynch (flute, whistle, bodhrán) and Jacopo Lazzaretti on classical guitar.Their first album .‘The International Poet’ pays homage to Scotland’s national bard Robert Burns.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Entry is free, supported by Scops Arts Trust and Live Music Now Scotland but donations are welcomed to contribute to the continuing series

Tea & Tunes return to the Old Kirk (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)placeholder image
Tea & Tunes return to the Old Kirk (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Rosemary Potter, chairperson of Kirkcaldy Old Kirk Trust, said:"We're delighted that with the support 'Tea and Tunes' receives, we are able to host this event on the last Wednesday of the next four months. Each young group is refreshingly, excitingly, different but all to be enjoyed!"

On Saturday, August 30 at midday the kirk has an organ recital with Callum McLeod.

Now retired, he taught music in Fife for 35 years, with many of his pupils going on to become professional musicians. He now plays as accompanist for East Fife Male Voice Choir, and on occasions composed music for plays, most notably for the Byre Theatre in St Andrews

Entry is by donation - £10 is a suggested minimum. After the recital a light buffet lunch will be available for those who can stay and chat with Callum.

Related topics:KirkcaldyOld KirkRobert BurnsScotland
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice