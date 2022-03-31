Ten things to do in Fife this week

The official Sun Records Show comes to Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on Sunday, April 2

The official Sun Records Show, which celebrates the birthplace of rock ‘n’ roll comes to Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on Sunday. Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, discovered many of the pioneers - including Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison to name but a few. This concert takes audience back to the 1950s and brings the music of that era to life once more. It features classic tracks from the biggest names who recorded at the studio. Visit www.onfife.com

The fabulous and spectacular Contrived Cabaret returns to the Kings Live Lounge in Kirkcaldy on Saturday. As always the Contrived Cabaret will bring a feast of spectacular entertainment. Get set for a taste of burlesque, singing, aerial performance, drag, guitarie-okie and much more. Visit www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com

Greener Kirkcaldy are running a free photography cycle ride on Saturday at 10.30am. The leisurely bike ride will have a number of stops, where Rob Thomson from Lifetime Photography will provide expert tips on how to take great scenic photographs. Visit www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk/events to book a place.

One of the images from Neil Goodwin's social documentary 'As long as I keep busy'. His exhibition will be at Earlsferry Town Hall on Friday and Saturday. Pic: Neil Goodwin

The Fureys have been entertaining audiences for 44 years, and they return to Rothes Halls in Glenrothes on Wednesday, April 6. The legends of Irish music and song are renowned for their hits including I Will Love You, When You Were Sweet 16, Leaving Nancy and The Old Man. Visit www.onfife.com

Through photographs and stories Neil Goodwin explores the lives of people living alone in the UK today with his project, ‘As long as I keep busy’. An exhibition of his photographs will be on display at Earlsferry Town Hall tomorrow (Friday) from 3-7pm and on Saturday from 11am to 4pm.

This Saturday, St Andrews town centre will come alive with the regular Farmers Market. The popular market offers a great range of fresh produce when it visits the town on the first Saturday of every month. Why not pop along and see what the traders have on offer. Open from 9am to 1pm.

Eddi Reader is returning to the stage at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on Saturday as she celebrates 40 years of performing live. The show will celebrate music across the past four decades. Eddi began performing in folk clubs of west Scotland before becoming a backing vocalist for bands like Eurythmics and Gang of Four. Success came when she joined Fairground Attraction whose debut album First of a Million Kisses topped the charts and produced the classic hit single, Perfect. Visit www.alhambradunfermline.com

Eddi Reader returns to Dunfermline. (Pic: Sean Purser)

Why not explore the gardens at Teasses Estate near Ceres as it takes part in Scotland’s Open Gardens Scheme on Sunday. Find vibrant tulip blooms in the walled garden, and meander through 'Millennium Wood' for Spanish Bluebells and early flowering rhododendrons. Half of the entry fee will go to the Red Cross’ Ukraine appeal.

Discover exotic lands and fantastic voyages through the family friendly exhibition, Explore! Travellers and Trailblazers, at St Andrews Museum until September 18. There are wonderful things to see with amazing objects from far flung places and find out about the amazing feats of famous explorers. Visit www.onfife.com

The Scottish Fisheries Museum in Anstruther is hosting the exhibition When it Rains, We Harvest – exploring how the desert communities of northern Peru have adapted to the impact of El Niño. It is a timely study of community, heritage, climate change and fishing. Visit www.scotfishmuseum.org

**If you are hosting an event in Fife and would like it to feature in our guide, email details to [email protected]