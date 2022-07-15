Texas could have played well past midnight, and not one dissenting voice would have been raised, such was the joy of hearing them live once again.

They were in magnificent form - three decades of making great music and they are still playing live with a real sense of fun.

Their return to the unique staging in the shadow of the castle was triumphant. The fans soaked up every moment, and the band clearly revelled in the setting.

Texas in Concert at Edinburgh Castle, (Pic: Stuart Westwood/Shutterstock)

Spiteri - arguably one of our finest singers and band leaders - said the castle formed “one of the most beautiful backdrops you can play in the world” adding: “It’s amazing to play here again.”

She bounced round the stage all night long, working the crowd superbly and chatting throughout with a comic timing that’d suggest she’d be equally at home on the stage at The Stand Comedy Club during the Fringe.

And as for her vocals, they are as rich and glorious as they were when she kicked off her career more than 30 years ago.

Texas in concert at Edinburgh Castle (Photo by Stuart Westwood/Shutterstock)

Spiteri was on fine form throughout, and, together with the tightest of bands, delved deep into their back catalogue for a near flawless set.

Not many bands would kick off with their biggest hit, but I Don’t Want A Lover, from the 1989 Southside debut album, was the perfect opener and set the tempo for the rest of the night.

After that, it was pretty much heaven for Texas fans as they served up the hits and favourites with a couple of gems from their most recent album, Hi, sitting perfectly among them.

Highlights? Take your pick from Summer Sun, Halo, Once In A Lifetime and so on- all of them sounding utterly timeless - and then there was Mr Haze, complete with that instantly recognisable sample from Donna Summer’s Love’s Unkind that was just irresistible.

The audience sang every chorus, knew every word to every song, and lit up the darkening Edinburgh skies with the lights of 7000 camera phones for In Demand to create what the singer called a fairyland,

An encore of Black Eyed Soul eased into an outstanding cover of Elvis Presley’s Suspicious Minds to wrap up a perfect night.

It isn’t hard to see why Texas have endured across three decades.

Their career trajectory may have seen the hits ebb and flow, and they may be labelled, in some quarters, a ‘heritage band’ - if so, that must make The Stones positively Jurassic - but they still at the top of their game, with a remarkable connection to their audiences.

There was also a fabulous opening set from Dean Owens, Edinburgh’s finest.

He was given a very warm welcome with a set which showcased several songs from his new album Sinner’s Shrine, as well as several long established favourites including Raining In Glasgow and Up On The Hill.

Both Dean and Texas are heading down to North Berwick with separate gigs at Fringe On The Sea.