The Beatles’ set from 1963 Kirkcaldy gig to be played again at Lang Toun venue

It was 20 years ago today Sgt Pepper taught the band to play - as they said - and 60 years after The Beatles played Kirkcaldy, an anniversary celebration at the King’s Theatre on the Esplanade featured an array of musicians.

Among those assembled, Garry Stanton had the idea of forming more than just this one-off collaboration.

He released his album Calgacus in March 2023 and appeared regularly with his function band Suited & Booted. Their drummer Cammy Berwick joined him as founder of a new Beatles tribute band, The Kings Of Marigold.

Also, from that Beatlesfest night Charlie Chung joined them on lead guitar, and after three keyboard players, now has his son Michael on keys. He has his own band Psychic Rainbow Fish, and their bass player Paul Lough makes up the five piece.

The Kings Of Marigold play live at the Adam Smith Theatre (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Kings Of Marigold band name is referred to in John Lennon’s song Cry Baby Cry as is the Duchess of Kirkcaldy. Written in Rishikesh, northern India while on a spiritual retreat for Transcendental Meditation in February 1968 the song became part of the double album The Beatles commonly known as the White Album and released in November that year.

The Kings Of Marigold band have played twice at the Beatles marathon shows for the Doddie Weir Foundation in aid of MND held in Edinburgh and returned to the King’s in May this year to play the Abbey Road album in full.

Encouraged by this, they return to Kirkcaldy to play the Beveridge Suite at the Adam Smith Theatre on August 15 when they will play two sets - firstly the ten-song set The Beatles played in October 1963 at the Carlton Theatre on Park Road, in Kirkcaldy, while the second set will be the entire Abbey Road album with classics like Come Together and Here Comes The Sun. Tickets from the venue or OnFife.com.