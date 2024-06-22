Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The atmosphere at a gig in a small venue is always special. When The Countess of Fife completed the second of their two sets, pretty much everyone in the audience stayed put for a natter - and that summed up the chilled, relaxed nature of a smashing night of live music.

The band fronted by Rezillos legend Fay Fife, has carved out its own niche with a glorious sound that meshes rockabilly with country in a series of songs, each of them finely crafted. They are always a joy to see live. With the songs from two sets drawing heavily from the band’s debut album, Star Of The Sea, it was a chance to enjoy what have became old favourites and, for any newcomers, a great introduction to their repertoire.

It’s close to the 50th anniversary of the formation and live debut of The Rezillos, and it’s clear Fay is still having a ball playing live. Her vocals with Kirsten Adamson were fabulous - two strong and distinct Fife voices - and the band has that tight sound which makes it all look effortless.

Highlights? It’s impossible to resist the railroad guitar sound of Take Me To The Grave With A Broken Heart, or the hook at the heart of Don’t Dress Me Up - and it was good to hear a re-working of Angel In My Heart which is slated as the band’s next single. The Kings was also a perfect venue for them – the honesty box at the merch stall kinda summed up the easy-going nature of the evening.

