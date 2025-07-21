The day Jimmy Page and Jeff Beck played at a Kirkcaldy ballroom

Sixty years ago, this month as part of the weekly dances at the Raith Ballroom Kirkcaldy, The Yardbirds came to town.

They would play their hit set to the dancers assembled before The Raith Showband returned to close the evening’s entertainment - and all before midnight. Doorman Jimmy Nicol managed to get all five autographs on a ballroom comp ticket.

As a touring band in July, they had already played the North Pier in Blackpool and the Town Hall in Elgin, and were looking forward to playing the Royal Albert Hall in September then a US tour in September. The Scottish dates were booked by Elgin based Albert Bonici and Dundee promoter Andy Lothian who would typically book in chart bands to the Raith on a Friday with manager Alan King, then his own Top Ten Club in Dundee on the Saturday in order to minimalise travel and accommodation costs.

Their groundbreaking album Five Live Yardbirds recorded at the Marquee Club London in 1964 paved the way for their guitar-based blues rock. Eric Clapton played guitar at that time and played the Raith Ballroom on May 25, 1965, but had left the band before the 1966 dates as the direction was too much towards hit singles so he joined John Mayall Bluesbreakers.

The Yardbirds (from left) Chris Dreja, Keith Relf, Jim McCarty, Jeff Beck and Paul, or 'Sam', Samwell-Smith (Pic: John Pratt/Keystone Features/Getty Images)

They were excited to be out playing live as their new album simply called Yardbirds - also known as Roger The Engineer - was released this very week in 1965.

Clapton was replaced by the late Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page, who both played Kirkcaldy that night and they jammed on a new blues song they composed called Dazed And Confused later to be known as a rock standard. The fans wanted to hear the hits though and For Your Love (No 3 UK) and Heart Full Of Soul was at number two the week they were in Kirkcaldy spending eight weeks in the top ten, and held off the top my Mr. Tambourine Man by The Byrds.

Jeff Beck would leave the band during that September tour and stayed in America while Jimmy Page, now the only guitarist, struggled to play all the parts in the band he called ‘The New Yardbirds’.

As the others fragmented into a band called Renaissance Page would gather his mate Robert Plant who suggested drummer John Bonham join them. Keith Moon (The Who) said to Page that the New Yardbirds name was stupid and would go down like a lead balloon. Page then adopted the name Led Zeppelin …