The Letty Rock Show: Meet the broadcaster behind K107fm show marking five years on air

A radio show broadcast on K07fm is celebrating a landmark.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 8:09 pm

The Letty Rock Show has now been on air for five years.

It is hosted by Collette Burns, and airs every Wednesday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Breakout: Fife music festival set for battle of bands with chance to play on mai...

Collette Burns, host of the Letty Rock Show on K107fm (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Collette is also hosting the two heats of the battle of the bands competition which will offer the winners a chance to perform on the main stage at the Breakout music festival in Kirkcaldy from May 27-29.

But what are Collette’s own music preferences – her favourite albums, bands and gigs?We spoke with her for this video profile of the voice behind the mic.

