The Letty Rock Show: Meet the broadcaster behind K107fm show marking five years on air
A radio show broadcast on K07fm is celebrating a landmark.
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 8:09 pm
The Letty Rock Show has now been on air for five years.
It is hosted by Collette Burns, and airs every Wednesday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.
Read More
Read MoreBreakout: Fife music festival set for battle of bands with chance to play on mai...
Collette is also hosting the two heats of the battle of the bands competition which will offer the winners a chance to perform on the main stage at the Breakout music festival in Kirkcaldy from May 27-29.
But what are Collette’s own music preferences – her favourite albums, bands and gigs?We spoke with her for this video profile of the voice behind the mic.