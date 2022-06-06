The Lion King in Edinburgh: Here's how to get tickets for the Edinburgh Playhouse dates of Disney's The Lion King

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Tickets are on sale now for the hit Disney musical, which runs at the Greenside Place venue until July 2 with performances Tuesday to Saturday at 7.30pm, matinees on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2.30pm.

Suitable for 6-year-olds and over The Lion King running time is two hours 30 minutes including interval.

The Lion King Pic: Raymond Delalander Raymond/SIPA/Shutterstock

Tickets range in price from £20 to £110 with each subject to an additional transaction fee of £3.65.

For group bookings of 10 or more call 0207-206 1174.

Do remember, children under 3 years of age are not permitted to enter the Edinburgh Playhouse and Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult (18+).Audience members must be seated no later than five minutes prior to show start time or they may be denied entry until a suitable point in the action.

To book you ticket on line click here.

You can also call into the box office on Greenside Place open Monday to Saturday, noon to 8pm or 6pm on non show days. The box office is also open on Sundays when there is a show on with hours depending on the event.

You can book over the phone by calling the ATG ticket line on 0333-009 6690

110 million people have already seen The Lion King worldwide, you could be 110 million and one.

