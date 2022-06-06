The return of Paolo Nutini with new album and a gig in Edinburgh

It seems ages since the wee talented boy from Paisley was all over the charts and popping up everywhere.

His last show must have been Paisley Abbey in 2017, but just last month he announced on social media some new music that very night. In September last year he announced his TRSMT appearance on Glasgow Green set for July 8. Tour dates quickly followed and Scottish dates in Oban quickly sold out.

It all started for young Paolo when he left school to be roadie for Glasgow band Speedway.

Paolo Nutini

He started writing his own songs with the band’s drummer Jim Duguid and his big chance came when he won a pop quiz on stage at a Radio Clyde roadshow.

The featured act was David Sneddon who had just won BBC’s Fame Academy and while the star was delayed, Paolo got the chance to perform a few songs and this led to management offers and shows in London.

Still only 17 he gained support slots with Amy Winehouse, KT Tunstall and even the Rolling Stones.

By his 18th birthday he had signed to Atlantic Records and released the album These Streets which peaked at number three, and followed his top five single Last Request.

The second album would crash the chart at number one, via the success of Pencil Full Of Lead, Candy and Coming Up Easy.

The next album, Caustic Love from April 2014 also made number one, and saw him tour the world, and, in 2016, play Edinburgh’s Hogmanay concert.

Now, Last Night In The Bittersweet is due out on July 1 and follows two teaser singles Lose It and Through The Echoes.

This week he releases Shine A Light and appears this Saturday (June 11) for Jools Holland on BBC Two.