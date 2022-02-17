Things to do in Fife: Five of the best things to do in the Kingdom this week

A rearranged tribute show from last summer promises a lively dose of Beatlemania for its audiences. The Magic of the Beatles is one of the UK’s leading tribute shows to the Fab Four and it comes to Rothes Halls in Glenrothes on Saturday, February 19. The stars of this production not only look and sound like John, Paul, George and Ringo, they also generate the same excitement and unique sense of humour too. This magical ‘musical’ mystery tour will transport you back to the golden era of pop with hit after hit! Expect to hear all the hits you know and love including Love Me Do, She Loves You, Please Please Me, From Me to You, I Feel Fine, Help, Let It Be and many more. Visit www.onfife.com for details.

A brightly coloured shoal of herring created by knitters across the UK is now on display at Anstruther’s Scottish Fisheries Museum – alongside a new exhibition featuring the nationally recognised collection of beautiful and intricate fishermen’s sweaters or ‘ganseys’.

SHOAL and the Knitting the Herring exhibition is part of the Scottish Fisheries Museum’s award-winning Knitting the Herring – Scotland’s National Gansey Project.

The Magic of the Beatles comes to Rothes Halls, Glenrothes. Pic: Tony M Photography.

The project celebrates the textile heritage of Scotland’s fishing communities and these tightly knitted, seamless and water-resistant sweaters, which became the distinctive workwear of fishermen between the early 19th and mid 20th century.

During lockdown in July 2020 knitters of all ages, from ‘gansey’ enthusiasts to the wider public, were invited to ‘pick up sticks’ and collaborate on the creation of a knitted SHOAL of herring.

SHOAL and Knitting the Herring run until February 27. Admission is included in museum entry.

Fans of The Boss are in for a treat this weekend as tribute act Bootleg Boss come to Fife. The seven-piece band will perform the classic songs of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline on Saturday, February 19. Formed in Cambridge in 2012, the band’s sets include songs from throughout Springsteen’s long recording career. Visit www.ticketweb.uk/venue/p-j-molloys-dunfermline/441755

Some of the shoal of knitted herring received from all around Scotland and further afield, currently on display at the Scottish Fisheries Museum.

This Saturday, February 19, Cupar town centre will come alive with the regular Farmers Market. The popular market offers a great range of fresh produce when it visits the town on the third Saturday of every month. Why not pop along and see what the traders have on offer. Open from 9am to 1pm.

Edinburgh born singer-songwriter Adam Holmes will be providing an evening of food, drink and music at the East Neuk Salt Company in St Monans on Saturday, February 19. Adam’s four albums have cast an impressive shadow across the UK folk scene. His sound mixes traditional and contemporary folk with his own brand of soul and Americana.

Bruce Springsteen tribute Bootleg Boss is at PJ Molloys, Dunfermline