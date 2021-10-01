Three Degrees legend Sheila Ferguson is coming to Edinburgh for Christmas

Sheila Ferguson leads the cast of White Christmas at the Edinburgh Playhouse

The American singer scored hits such as When Will I See You Again with the international soul group in the Seventies, before leaving in 1986 to pursue a solo career.

A timeless romantic comedy based on Paramount Pictures’ 1954 film of the same name, White Christmas is sure to warm the hearts of all ages and features the classic songs Blue Skies, Sisters and the most famous festive song of all time White Christmas.

Ferguson, who will star as Martha Watson, will be joined on stage by Dan Burton as Phil Davis, Matthew Jeans as Bob Wallace, Jessica Daley as Betty Haynes, Emily Langham as Judy Haynes and Duncan Smith as General Waverly.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas runs at the Greenside Place theatre from December 14, 2021 to January 2, 2022.

