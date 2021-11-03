Time to swing with jazz at Crail Community Hall

Ali Affleck will be performing

Taking place on Saturday at 8pm, Ali’s unique style promises an entertaining evening with great trad jazz from the times of prohibition.

It follows the sell-out concert of “ABBA A RIVAL” organised by the Crail Festival.

Dennis Gowans, events manager at Crail Community Hall, said: “We are delighted to start our own series of music events with this outstanding artist and hope that interest from the community and surrounding areas is big enough to make this kind of event a regular feature in the events calendar of the Crail Community Hall.”

As winner of best vocalist at the Scottish Jazz Awards in 2014, early jazz historian Ali has earned her solid reputation as the quintessential ‘go to’ vocalist for authentic trad jazz/prohibition era blues and as she is also an American and a swing dancer, Ali is uniquely placed to deliver this music with authority.

Representing the pioneers of early music (particularly the forgotten heroines!) Ali's fresh interpretations breathe new life into this highly specialized music and this sees her leading the charge for bringing old school jazz back to the attention of our modern ears!

She is a resident musician at Edinburgh's famous Jazz Bar where she hosts her trademark ‘Speakeasy Sessions’ – high energy events that feature the country’s finest musicians performing early jazz, swing and blues.

The B-listed former church hall in Crail with its stage and professional sound and lighting systems provides a perfect setting for this special music event.

The set up for the night will be cosy and atmospheric at the same time, enticing those, who can’t keep their feet under the table, to take to the dance floor.

To add to the casual set up of the night, guests are encouraged to “bring their own bottle (BYOB)”. Seating will be at individual tables round a dance floor.

Tickets cost £12 and need to be pre-booked by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/crail-community-partnership