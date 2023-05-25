I’m 18 years old and I’m watching the ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ film.

Now, I knew Tina Turner from pixelated 80s tv, a singer with a belter of a voice and rock n’ roll swagger. The story of Anna Mae’s courage in the face of abuse shook me. If someone who overcame so much went on to flourish with a smile, perhaps, in some small way, there was hope for me too.

Tina Turner became my cheerleader. As my teens turned into twenties, and I went from university, to jobs, to relationships she provided a soundtrack and a touchstone.

Then there was the Tina Turner strut, as she walked confidently into a room, an awards ceremony or an arena with sky high heels, red lipstick, and smiles. Whenever I ever felt nervous, I would play ‘Proud Mary’ and leave home with a bounce in my step.

Time passed, and as I ditched gym memberships for daily walking, Tina walked with me winning 12 Grammy Awards and becoming a two-time inductee into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

A few months ago, I watched the film ‘Tina’ her authorised swansong where she said; “it isn’t what happens to you its how you handle it,” and lived this out with her 1990 Live in Barcelona concert, walking along a skyline platform in heels, belting out ‘Steamy Windows’ an icon at the top of her game.

In later years, retirement beckoned with marriage to her long-term love Erwin, when she made rare public appearances, I always felt happy for the peace and contentment she had found.