Tom Bell: tributes to Radio Forth DJ whose ‘Play It Again Tam’ show was an institution

With all the obits this week it would be easy to miss some from the local broadcast world. Among those reported were the loss of former Kingdom FM presenter Sam Jackson who became head Of music at Forth One & Two in 2004. She had started her broadcast career in 1989 and joined Forth in 2002.

Almost on the same day it was announced that veteran DJ Tom Bell had passed away at Newcarron Nursing Home.

His radio career started in the early days of Radio Forth in 1975 presenting the Saturday afternoon sports show with Donald Ford, but it was the evening shows that quickly grew his fanbase. Play It Again Tam became a Thursday night institution in the early days of local radio. Essentially an oldies show he would host a live phone-in whereby the listener would name a song, and Tom would very quickly tell them the artist.

This was in the days of dial-up computers, so no instant ‘Google’ answers and I know as I sat in for him on his holidays. You would cue adverts on tape machines, cue and play 7” vinyl singles from listeners’ requests and operate the phone lines with up to seven callers waiting in line to chat.

Tom Bell was one of the big names at Radio Forth, and often seen on stage at Fife venues

For Tom this was a breeze and his oldies roadshows in pubs, hotels and clubs were always well attended. In Fife he played the Birksgate Hotel, Abbotshall Hotel, Parkway and Dutch Mill in Kirkcaldy along with other Fife hostelries and many more sometimes several in the week throughout Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Always laden with T-shirts, records, stickers and badges, he was a very popular attraction. As the 1980’s dawned he presenter Tam Till Two late night weekend show – which I inherited - and on my first night Tom turned up too having missed the memo. It ended up with him opening the show live, introducing me then going home while I carried on the series. He went on to present the afternoon slot on Central FM in Falkirk until his retiral in 2007. Many tributes have appeared this week on his passing from fans and radio presenters he knew and introduced.