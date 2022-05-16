Tom Robinson brings his songs and storytelling tour to intimate Fife venue for one-off gig

He is on stage at the Woodside Hotel, Aberdour, on Friday, October 7 as part of a songs and storytelling tour of some of the UK’s small venues.

It follows on from his 70th birthday tour, currently underway, which was delayed by two years because of the pandemic.

It’s another coup for the Woodside – at the weekend it hosted Kevin McDermott.

Tom Robinson (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Robinson also follows in the footsteps of artists such as Glen Tilbrook, Martin Stephenson and James Grant who have all played at the Aberdour venue.

Robinson’s career spans the decades.

He first came to prominence with the Tom Robinson Band whose top five single ‘2-4-6-8- Motorway’ remains a classic, while their debut album Power In The Darkness went gold.