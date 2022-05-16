Tom Robinson brings his songs and storytelling tour to intimate Fife venue for one-off gig

Singer-songwriter and broadcaster, Tom Robinson, is coming to Fife for a one-off gig later this year.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 16th May 2022, 4:19 pm

He is on stage at the Woodside Hotel, Aberdour, on Friday, October 7 as part of a songs and storytelling tour of some of the UK’s small venues.

It follows on from his 70th birthday tour, currently underway, which was delayed by two years because of the pandemic.

It’s another coup for the Woodside – at the weekend it hosted Kevin McDermott.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Tom Robinson (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Read More

Read More
Jack Vettriano exhibition opens doors to showcasing Fife’s remarkable art collec...

Robinson also follows in the footsteps of artists such as Glen Tilbrook, Martin Stephenson and James Grant who have all played at the Aberdour venue.

Robinson’s career spans the decades.

He first came to prominence with the Tom Robinson Band whose top five single ‘2-4-6-8- Motorway’ remains a classic, while their debut album Power In The Darkness went gold.

His solo career saw him collaborate with artists such as Peter Gabriel, Elton John and Dan Hartman, and he continues to broadcast on Radio6.

Tickets: https://events.bookitbee.com/?q=tom%20robinson&fbclid=IwAR1pubquMZWAteMltsu2iDKRDqemYzRwU3E5kgodq5sGLxP2YOLHMCOoBhM

Tom RobinsonFife