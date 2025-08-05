Are any of these Ibiza Anthems currently on your playlist ahead of the pilgrimage to Creamfields this year?

The UK’s biggest dance festival is a mere three weeks away - Creamfields 2025.

As revellers start their packing, so too comes the great road-trip soundtrack ahead of the trip to Cheshire on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

But what from the clubs and haunts of Ibiza are the anthems that are still getting huge playlist adds on Spotify this year?

Though the recent weather in the form of Storm Floris might have crept up on the country to start August off with, that’s not put a dampener on the many dance music fans getting prepared for this year’s Creamfields Festival, taking place across the August Bank Holiday weekend.

If you listen closely, you can almost hear the sound of many playlists being loaded into Spotify as many prepare for the trip to Daresbury once again this year. Some of those tracks might be new to some of us (showing my age here), while several tracks - a significant number to be precise - are once again making their way onto playlists and racking up those all-important streaming figures.

From Calvin Harris to Swedish House Mafia and David Guetta; here's the 10 Ibiza Anthems still racking up huge plays on Spotify in 2025. | Canva/Getty Images

But what have been those Ibiza Anthems that people have still gravitated towards this year?

Research by ticket site Skiddle.com analysed data from 494 Ibiza-related playlists on Spotify. The study tracked 44,206 songs that appeared across these playlists to identify the most popular Ibiza anthems based on their streaming numbers and then ranked them in a top ten order, as is customary with these types of lists.

So what ‘banging choons’ are still getting much love on the digital platform ahead of the UK’s biggest summer dance party?

The science part (Methodology)

For the primary ranking, this study analysed 44,206 distinct songs (from a total of 88,078 entries) inside 494 playlists related to Ibiza anthems to identify the most popular songs.

The research created a seed list of songs that appeared in over 5% of the playlists and ranked those songs based on total streams on Spotify.

What are the top 10 most-streamed Ibiza Anthems on Spotify in 2025

Technology has given Calvin Harris good fortune, as the superstar DJ appears not once but five times throughout the list, taking the top spot with his collaboration with Dua Lipa, ‘One Kiss,’ while also appearing with his tracks Summer (4), Outside with Ellie Goulding (5), How Deep Is Your Love (6) and Feel So Close (9).

David Guetta and Swedish House Mafia, perennial performers at Creamfields, feature throughout the Calvin Harris entries, with Guetta’s ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ in third position and Swedish House Mafia’s ‘Don’t You Worry Child’ earning the seventh spot.

But it’s the unusual track by Mike Posner that takes second position above the likes of Kungs and Disclosure. His track, ‘I Took A Pill In Ibiza,’ which ironically critiques the party culture of the Spanish island, appeared in 26 of the analysed playlists. The Seeb remix has gained 1.7 billion views on YouTube, far outshining the original version, which has 45 million.

Top 10 Ibiza Anthems songs on Spotify - full list

Are any of the acts on the list performing at Creamfields 2025?

Yes, from the top 10 list, two huge names are set to perform in Cheshire later this month (August Bank Holiday weekend).

David Guetta will be headlining the ARC Stage on August 24 from 9:30 pm BST until 11 pm BST, while Swedish House Mafia will also be headlining the ARC Stage, performing their set on August 23 from 9:30 pm BST until 11 pm BST.

Is there an Ibiza Anthem you thought could appear on the list but didn’t? Let us know your ultimate Ibiza playlist by dropping some of your recommendations in the comments section below.