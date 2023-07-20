The gig on Monday, August 28 was moved to the East Neuk venue after the closure of Rad Apples in Dundee - and it’s a rare chance to see a touring band in the area.

Formed in 2013, Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam - everyone’s favourite weird-on-purpose rock band - are gigging across the UK to promote their new album 'Mortuary Pantomime'. Their line-up includes Junior Laidley who is also in cult indie-rock band, Johnny Foreigner.

Toy Hospital are a rock/shoegaze/emo band based in Kirkcaldy. The band started out in the bedroom of frontman Martyn Rollo Rose, where he recorded debut album Changed Priorities Ahead on his own during lockdown. For their debut gig in 2021, Martyn called upon drummer Stephen McKie (Our Smallest Adventures) and bassist Ed Ritchie (Dog On A Swing).

Birmingham band Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam (Pic: Submitted)

After a string of gigs in Edinburgh, Kirkcaldy, and Dundee, guitarist Paul Grant joined in late 2022. Toy Hospital release their first full-band single, Body Heat, on September 15,while also working on an EP.

David Latto has carved out a name for himself with gigs across the region, and also his recent re-working of Raith Rovers’ anthem ‘Geordie Munro.’