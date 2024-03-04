Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They do vary of course, and some are overlong, like Barbra Streisand, and some are ghost written with just a journalist who has researched the artist who hasn’t the recall they once had. The majority of times the best insights come from the sidemen as opposed to those in the constant spotlight. That is the case with bass player Derek Forbes. A Very Simple Mind On Tour (McNidder & Grace, £22), tells in fine detail how it was as a member of Simple Minds as they took on the world.

Born in Castlemilk in 1956 he went on to co-write some stadium anthems and tour the world with the biggest band. In order to scale this claim you need to read his chapter ‘The best year ever…’ and it started with a first-class flight to Australia in January 1984. From there they would play Melbourne then Auckland New Zealand just as Waterfront went to nu,ber one. From there it was to Dublin then the Edinburgh Playhouse for two nights then Caird Hall Dundee, Capitol Theatre Aberdeen before four nights in their hometown at Barrowlands in Glasgow. The New Gold Dream Tour and the Sparkle In The Rain Tour have become fond memories for those who attended, and they were now off to Europe before an eight-night run at Hammersmith Odeon.

