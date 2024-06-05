Tribute to The Corries launched in Cupar with charity bonus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last Saturday Cupar the launch of a new tribute show to the Scottish Folk icons – The Corries – in aid of the charity Prostate Scotland.

Kev Thompson and Ross Hunter who throughout the 1980s played as Krosbreed, re-united to play to a full house at Cupar Masonic lodge, thrilling the crowd with both the story of the group, and many of their classic songs such as The Bonnie Lass o Fyvie-o, Killiecrankie, and of course the anthem Flower of Scotland, as well as some of their more gentle love songs such as Jock O Hazeldean and the poignant The Green Fields of France

In true Corries style, the pair also played a variety of instruments including guitars, mandolin, banjo, bodhran, harmonica and accordion.

The reaction on the night was superb with a crowd that sang along with gusto, laughed and wept at the appropriate times and gave wonderful feedback at the close.

A full raffle boosted the takings and at the finish there was£900 clear as a donation to the charity.

Kev – who as well as one of the performers is a local prostate champion - says“The idea behind the show was to raise some funds for this great cause, to raise awareness, and also to pay tribute to a band we have loved since the 70s - and it exceeded our expectations. Thanks to all who supported and to the lodge for hosting."

Master of the lodge Alan Blackie commented afterwards: "Well done to Ross Hunter and Kev Thompson for a first class performance. The Corries story was very interesting and the accompanying music was superb."