Tribute to The Corries launched in Cupar with charity bonus
Kev Thompson and Ross Hunter who throughout the 1980s played as Krosbreed, re-united to play to a full house at Cupar Masonic lodge, thrilling the crowd with both the story of the group, and many of their classic songs such as The Bonnie Lass o Fyvie-o, Killiecrankie, and of course the anthem Flower of Scotland, as well as some of their more gentle love songs such as Jock O Hazeldean and the poignant The Green Fields of France
In true Corries style, the pair also played a variety of instruments including guitars, mandolin, banjo, bodhran, harmonica and accordion.
The reaction on the night was superb with a crowd that sang along with gusto, laughed and wept at the appropriate times and gave wonderful feedback at the close.
A full raffle boosted the takings and at the finish there was£900 clear as a donation to the charity.
Kev – who as well as one of the performers is a local prostate champion - says“The idea behind the show was to raise some funds for this great cause, to raise awareness, and also to pay tribute to a band we have loved since the 70s - and it exceeded our expectations. Thanks to all who supported and to the lodge for hosting."
Master of the lodge Alan Blackie commented afterwards: "Well done to Ross Hunter and Kev Thompson for a first class performance. The Corries story was very interesting and the accompanying music was superb."
There have already been several follow up enquiries for a repetition of the show.