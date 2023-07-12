Nati Dreaddd released her latest single Stay on Friday, the same day she headlined the River Stage at TRNSMT. (Pic: submitted)

However, it’s a journey that Kirkcaldy singer songwriter and TikTok star Nati Dreddd has now made.

The musician, who has nearly two million followers on social media, played to the Glasgow Green crowd at the festival last Friday, the same day she released her brand new single, Stay.

And it heralded the start of a summer of festival dates for her, with sets lined up at EDF Festival, Benbecula; Belladrum Festival, near Inverness and Fresh Ayr Folk Fest, Ayr.

Just three years ago Nati was playing guitar in her bedroom with the aim of keeping herself entertained during lockdown. She signed up to TikTok as that’s what people were doing in lockdown. What she didn’t anticipate was that she was also putting smiles on the faces of people across the world each week, building a community that only loved Nati for her musical talent and dreamy vocals, but her huge, warm, inclusive personality.

Her army of global fans has been growing. Last year she nearly hit two million followers on social media. She also hit the road supporting Tidelines, Newton Faulkner and Simply Red.

A successful run of live-streamed shows meant she could quit her 9-5 job and focus on her music. Nati has been busy writing and creating original music.

Her latest single Stay, which is out now, is a prime example and is a folk-pop dream. It’s taken from her debut EP which is due out in October. The track is about realising that you’re expendable to someone, whether you’re in a new relationship or friendship, you tend to keep your guard up, especially if you’ve been hurt before.

She said: “This song captures the moment you realise how much this person in your life will change at the drop of a hat. One minute they love you, the next they want nothing to do with you. It’s about realising your self-worth and taking your power back.”