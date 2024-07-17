Two weekends of entertainment ahead as Fife Cabaret Festival returns for 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scotland’s biggest cabaret festival is back in Kirkcaldy – and it all kicks off this weekend.

Fife Cabaret Festival is now in its third year and for 2024 it’s offering locals and visitors the chance to enjoy all things entertainment over two weekends.

The festival runs from Thursday, July 18 until Sunday, July 28 at the town’s Kings Theatre on the Esplanade.

A wide range of different performers are taking to the stage over eight events, covering the likes of comedy, burlesque and music.

Fife Cabaret Festival returns on Thursday, July 18 and runs until Sunday, July 28 (Pic: Jack Brady)

The festival is once again organised by Amby Stanyer-Hunter and Contrived Cabaret and it promises a fantastic line up.

Amby said: “This is the third year that I'm running the Fife Cabaret Festival and this year it's bigger and better than ever which is why it's over two weekends this year and all at The Kings. There really is something for everyone.”

The Kidz Kabaret gets things underway on Thursday, providing an opportunity for local talented kids to display their skills. There are singers, dancers and more this year with five separate local dance schools working together to create a great show.

On Friday night it’s the time for Acoustic Cabaret with all the acts being acoustic including two local bands doing acoustic sets.

The festival is running over two weekends this year. (Pic: Jack Brady)

The popular Cupcake Cabaret is back, this time on Saturday night. It’s a show full of classic styling, vintage vibes and a real sense of glamour.

A Cabaret Quiz will round up the first weekend of events on Sunday. It’s one for all those quiz fans and is a daft night of light entertainment and fun. There are live performers throughout the night to entertain, as well as help with the quiz.

But the fun and entertainment doesn’t stop there.

A second weekend of cabaret sees Fresh Faces get the weekend started on Thursday, July 25. Every single act in the show has never performed on stage with Contrived Cabaret before, although they are established acts with years of experience of performing. With a varied line up – including a choir this year – it’s one that’s not to be missed.

Friday night is Comedy Cabaret night with an evening of funny and light hearted acts including a guest stand up.

Saturday, July 27 will see the Festival Finale featuring all the regulars from Contrived Cabaret providing the audience with excellent entertainment.

This year’s festival draws to a close on Sunday, July 28 with the ever popular – and often sold out – Supper Show. It’s the one where you can feel like you are in the Moulin Rouge, but in Kirkcaldy. You get your dinner, while watching the show.

For more information on any of the events at the Fife Cabaret Festival, including details of how to book tickets, visit the festival’s Facebook page.